Fire crews battle North End house fire

Firefighters battled a house fire on Aberdeen Avenue, with city officials asking motorists to avoid the area.

Motorists asked to avoid Aberdeen Avenue and Salter Street

Fire crews battle a fire at a two-storey home at the corner of Aberdeen Avenue and Salter Street Friday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Firefighters battled a house fire on Aberdeen Avenue Friday night as city officials asked motorists to avoid the area.

Several fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances were at the scene of blaze at a two-storey house at the corner of Aberdeen Avenue and Salter Street.

The city says emergency crews were called to the "well-involved fire" around 7:30 p.m. All occupants of the home were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived, according to a release from the city.

A CBC camera person at the scene said firefighters were using a ladder truck to fight the fire from the roof of the home.

A photo sent from the City of Winnipeg's Twitter account sent around 9 p.m. shows flames pouring out of a second floor window at the home.

The city says firefighters first used an interior, offensive attack on the blaze, but deteriorating conditions forced crews to retreat and fight the fire defensively.

Parts of Aberdeen Avenue and Salter Street were closed to traffic while crews doused the fire. The city said sand and de-icing agents would be applied to improve traction on the roadway if necessary after the fire.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to fight a house fire corner of Aberdeen Avenue and Salter Street Friday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No estimate on damage was immediately available.

