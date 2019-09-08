Chimney fire causes significant damage at The Keg, WFPS says

A chimney fire at The Keg early Sunday morning caused significant damage to the Linden Woods location, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant on McGillivray Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m.

No patrons were inside the restaurant and all of the employees had gotten out safely by the time crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters fought a fire at The Keg on McGillivray Boulevard from the roof and inside the restaurant. (Submitted by Greg Perkins)

Firefighters fought the fire from the roof and inside the building and it was brought under control by 3:30 a.m.

Although the fire was contained to the chimney, the restaurant was damaged significantly by smoke and water.

Investigators believe the fire started in the chimney and was accidental.

No damage estimates are available at this time.