Fire in vacant building causes road closure near HSC in Winnipeg

A fire in a vacant building has closed William Avenue near Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the vacant three-storey apartment building at 620 William Ave. just after 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the building, a news release from the City of Winnipeg says.

No injuries were reported, but a nearby house had to be evacuated as a precaution.

Ladder trucks and other fire crews were still at the fire scene just after 7:30 a.m.

The cold weather has created challenging conditions for firefighters on scene at the William Avenue blaze. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

It's expected emergency crews will be there for most of the day.

For now, William Avenue is closed between Sherbrook Street and Isabel Street.

The area around the fire is ice-covered and quite slippery, and residents are advised to avoid it for now.