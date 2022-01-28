Fire in vacant building causes road closure near HSC in Winnipeg
William Avenue between Sherbrook Street and Isabel Street closed to traffic
A fire in a vacant building has closed William Avenue near Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the vacant three-storey apartment building at 620 William Ave. just after 2 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the building, a news release from the City of Winnipeg says.
No injuries were reported, but a nearby house had to be evacuated as a precaution.
Ladder trucks and other fire crews were still at the fire scene just after 7:30 a.m.
It's expected emergency crews will be there for most of the day.
For now, William Avenue is closed between Sherbrook Street and Isabel Street.
The area around the fire is ice-covered and quite slippery, and residents are advised to avoid it for now.