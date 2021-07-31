Overnight fire at central Winnipeg apartment block forces 8 people from homes

Eight people were forced from their homes in a central Winnipeg apartment building when a fire broke out there in the early hours of Saturday morning, the city says.

Crews got to the blaze in the three-storey building on William Avenue near Sherbrook Street at 2:20 a.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

Flames and smoke were coming from the building when crews arrived. Firefighters started with an offensive attack and declared the fire under control at 2:48 a.m., the city said.

They also searched the building to make sure everyone inside got out safely.

Eight of those people were helped by the city's emergency social services team to find somewhere to stay until the affected suites are safe for re-entry.

Others were able to go back inside once crews left, the city said.

Paramedics assessed one firefighter at the scene but the person did not need to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and no damage estimates are available.