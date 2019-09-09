Winnipeg crews fight West End house fire

A fire in Winnipeg's West End has damaged five properties.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Agnes Street just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The blaze had started at the back of a vacant, boarded-up 1½-storey house at 541 Agnes and sent large plumes of smoke over the neighbourhood.

Fire chief Steve Kumka said three neighbouring properties were also damaged from the heat.

The fire was quickly brought under control but crews remain on scene watching for hot spots.

The estimated damage to the house and garage at 541 Agnes is $20,000, Kumka said.

Two other houses — at 539 and 549 — were damaged by the heat. A gazebo in the yard of a house at 547 was damaged, as was a fence at 548.

The total damage to all five properties is estimated to be $70,000.

No injuries have been reported.

Sargent Avenue remains blocked at Agnes Street.