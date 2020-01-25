Lizard, cat, several birds rescued from early-morning fire at West End home
1 person assessed by paramedics, but did not need transport to hospital
Several pets were saved from a burning building on Sunday morning when fire crews responded to a blaze in a two-storey home in Winnipeg's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.
Crews arrived at the multi-family home on Agnes Street between Wellington and Sargent avenues at 3:27 a.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.
When firefighters got there, there was smoke and flames coming from the home, the release said. The fire was declared under control at 3:45 a.m.
Everyone inside got out before emergency crews arrived. Paramedics assessed one person, but they didn't need to be taken to hospital.
Crews rescued a cat, a lizard and a few birds from inside the home. The animals were reunited with their owner.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available, the release said.
