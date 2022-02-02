Crews battle fire in Winnipeg's West End amid frigid temperatures

Fire crews are struggling to battle a massive blaze at a building in Winnipeg's West End on Wednesday as extreme cold temperatures have frozen their hoses and water lines.

Firefighters still haven't been able to enter the building at the corner of Portage Avenue and Langside Street due to concerns it will collapse, Scott Wilkinson, assistant fire chief for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Frigid temperatures in the city have also meant that staff are being rotated out of the cold, Wilkinson said. As of early Wednesday afternoon, Winnipeg's temperature had dropped below -30 with the wind chill.

Another active fire on Pritchard Avenue is also affecting firefighter resources, Wilkinson said.

The building, which houses the West End BIZ office, a doughnut shop, a nightclub and a convenience store, is expected to be a total loss.

Wilkinson said crews are focusing on preventing the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

The University of Winnipeg says it's evacuating McFeetors Hall, the student residence building across the street, as a safety precaution.

Plumes of smoke pour from a fire at a building on Langside Street at Portage Avenue Wednesday morning. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Commuters should expect delays during Wednesday afternoon's rush hour traffic, as Portage Avenue at Langside Street remains closed in both directions.

Cars are being redirected and residents should continue to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there are no reported injuries. Crews first responded to reports of a fire in the two-storey mixed-use building around 9:30 a.m.

Winnipeg police are on scene assisting with traffic.