Fire in West Broadway house sends 1 person to hospital in critical condition

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after a house fire in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at a 2½-storey house on Langside Street, between Westminster Avenue and Cornish Avenue, just after 4 p.m., says a city news release.

When crews arrived, they encountered smoke coming from the house and launched an offensive attack. The fire was brought under control by 4:42 p.m.

Firefighters searched the home and found one person.

The person was extricated from the house and treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates were available Tuesday.