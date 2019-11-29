Stolen fire truck chased through downtown Winnipeg by dozen police vehicles

A person is in custody after a Winnipeg fire truck was stolen, then pursued by more than a dozen police vehicles Friday afternoon.

A damaged fire truck is on Assiniboine Avenue underneath the Midtown Bridge, boxed in by police vehicles.

Police said at least 14 vehicles pursued the stolen truck, including the tactical support unit.

A person is in custody, but no charges have been laid.

Police say it's too soon to say if anyone was hurt in the chase.

More to come.