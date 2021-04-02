Overnight fire leaves Transcona home with significant damage

A home in the Transcona neighbourhood of Winnipeg was significantly damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to a one-storey house on Laurentia Bay just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames were shooting out of the home, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Everyone inside the house had already made it out before crews arrived and no one was hurt in the fire.

No one was hurt but a house in Transcona sustained significant damage in an overnight fire on Friday. (Travis Golby/CBC )

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just after 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

