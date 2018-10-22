School evacuated as asphalt plant fire belches dark smoke over east Winnipeg

An east Winnipeg neighbourhood is being evacuated as an industrial fire sends plumes of thick, black smoke and a toxic stench into the air.

Emergency crews from Winnipeg and the rural municipality of Springfield are at the fire at ​Pounder Emulsions, an asphalt plant on Day Street between Gunn and Springfield roads.

A school and businesses in the area are under a mandatory evacuation, the Winnipeg Police Service said.

Reports of the fire, as well as explosions, started coming in around 10 a.m. Monday.

"I just went outside the front of my house and I could smell something, so I went out on my roof because that's the best vantage point and yeah, there's a ton of thick heavy black smoke and it doesn't smell the greatest, either," said Jason Searcy, who lives near the area.

The City of Winnipeg is advising people with breathing issues in the area to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed.

As of 1:15 p.m., it tweeted the fire has been contained to the asphalt tanks on the property.

Pounder Emulsions' website says it manufactures more than 30 different types of emulsified asphalt for use in the road construction and maintenance industry.

The company is a division of Husky Energy, which tweeted that "all workers have been accounted for and there are no reported injuries."

Road closures: The area bound by Day Street, Redonda Street, the North Perimeter Highway and Paulley Drive/Larche Avenue E. is closed to traffic due to the fire. The city asks drivers to avoid the area.

Due to drifting smoke, police have also blocked northbound Lagimodiere Boulevard, redirecting traffic onto Chief Peguis Trail.