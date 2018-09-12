An early morning fire damaged several trailers in an industrial park in Winnipeg's East Kildonan area.

The fire started around 3 a.m. on a parking lot for Palliser Furniture, just north of McLeod Avenue.

At least two trailers were destroyed and three others damaged, said employees who spoke to CBC News. As far as they know, no one was injured.

Witnesses say a semi driver pulled one burning trailer away from the Palliser loading dock. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

At one point, a tower of black smoke and flames reached into the sky above other businesses and homes in the area.

A man who lives in the area said he and his wife heard two explosions and thought it was thunder. Then they looked out and saw the flames.

A fire damaged five trailers in a lot at Palliser Furniture early Wednesday. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The industrial area is home to Palliser and its subsidiary, DeFehr Furniture, off Furniture Park.

Most of the trailers were detached from their trucks and parked in an area just north of the intersection of McLeod Avenue and London Street.

Witnesses told CBC a semi driver pulled one burning trailer away from the Palliser loading dock.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no damage estimate available yet.