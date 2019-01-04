Fire rips through 3 homes in Winnipeg's North End

Fire consumed one home and heavily damaged two others early Friday morning in Winnipeg's North End.

Emergency crews were called to Manitoba Avenue between Artillery and Battery streets just after 2 a.m.

The fire started in a house under construction at 905 Manitoba Ave., police said. No one was living there.

It spread to the homes on either side, which were occupied.

The home under construction collapsed due to fire damage while the other two were severely damaged and had their roofs collapse due to fire in the attics, a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service news release said.

Blackened rubble lies in front of homes burned in a fire on Friday morning. (Trevor Brine/CBC) The roofs collapsed on the homes on either side of the destroyed house. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The people in those homes escaped safely but the houses are now uninhabitable, police said.

As well, two more nearby homes were evacuated by fire crews for precautionary reasons. In all, 14 people were forced from homes due to the fire. A transit bus was brought in to shelter them.

No injuries were reported and the fire was declared under control just after 3:30 a.m.

The cause is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

