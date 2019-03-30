Firefighters bring in heavy equipment to battle flames in southern Manitoba

Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire southeast of Vita, Man.,that started Thursday afternoon.

"We had a huge brush fire, grass fire. The winds were from the northwest and they were fanning the flames pretty good," rural municipality of Stuartburn fire Chief Bob Fosty said Friday.

"We worked at it all day yesterday. We were probably still there till midnight or so last night and we're back at it today."

The fire, which is about 10 kilometres east and three kilometres south of Vita, Man., was first spotted around 2 p.m. Vita is about 95 kilometres south-southeast of Winnipeg.

Three buildings — a residence and two cottages — were threatened by the fire but no structures burned, Fosty said.

The fire is burning southeast of Vita, Man., which is about 95 kilometres from Winnipeg. (Google Maps)

He's confident they'll get the fire under control Friday.

"We have some heavy equipment that's going to help us get into the area," he said. "It's some pretty rough terrain in there."

The fire started a couple of hours after the rural municipality put a burn ban in place.

"Conditions are really dry out here right now. Today it's a lot cooler, which is helping us, but nonetheless, it's still extremely dry," Fosty said.

Small recreational fires in enclosed pits are permitted, but all burning permits have been cancelled.

Burn bans

Stuartburn is one of a number of rural municipalities that have put burn bans in place.

The rural municipalities of Cartwright-Roblin, St. Clements, Ste. Anne, Killarney-Turtle Mountain, Wallace-Woodworth, Glenboro South Cypress, Prairie Lakes, La Broquerie, Reynolds and Hanover all have fire restrictions in place. Check their websites for details.

Stuartburn chief administrative officer Lucie Maynard asked people to please respect fire bans.

"There's not a whole lot of moisture in the bush and even in the ditches," Maynard said.

"Please, nobody throw any cigarettes out or anything while they're travelling, and please don't start any fires until we get a nice, good rain."