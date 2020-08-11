Two people and their dog escaped a house fire Monday afternoon in the rural municipality of St. François Xavier, according to the local fire department.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 1:50 p.m.

By then, the home was fully engulfed in flames, said Russell McKenzie, chief of the volunteer fire department in the municipality, which is just west of Winnipeg.

The two occupants of the house and their dog were able to get out of the house with some help from bystanders, but three kittens that were in the home are believed to have died, McKenzie said.

The fire had engulfed the home by the time firefighters arrived. (Adrian Lakomski)

No one was seriously injured but the occupants were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The home is believed to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.

St. François Xavier Reeve Rick Van Wyk said the house was a rental and the occupants are now staying with family.

Some people on Facebook have been collecting donations and items for them, which can be dropped off at the municipal office at 1060 Highway 26, he said.