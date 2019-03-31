Fire, explosion destroy vehicles at St. Andrews Airport

Exploding cars sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air at St. Andrews Airport Sunday afternoon.

St. Andrews Fire Chief Cam Peacock said one car caught on fire and it spread to other vehicles parked nearby as gas tanks ruptured and exploded. Three cars caught on fire and a fourth was damaged.

No one was injured, officials told CBC.

Thick, black smoke at the St. Andrews Airport Sunday afternoon. Officials said it was due to a car fire that spread to other vehicles. (Janice Grant/CBC)

The fire appears to have broken out just before 2 p.m.

Peacock expected the fire to be extinguished by 3 p.m.

