Flames send thick, black smoke over St. Boniface industrial area

Clouds of black smoke are covering part of Winnipeg due to a fire in an industrial area of St. Boniface.

The fire is at a plant on Dawson Road, just north of the stockyards. Westbound Marion Street is closed from Lagimodiere Boulevard, Winnipeg police tweeted.

The flames are roaring from a business listed as Friendly Family Farms Ltd.

W/B Marion is closed from Lagimodiere. Please avoid the area at this time.

Jeremy Hope lives in the area and first saw the smoke when he was heading out his back door.

He saw the flames get higher and higher and he watched the wall of the building collapse.

"It was scary," he said.

Flames leap from an industrial fire in St. Boniface on Monday. (John Einarson/CBC)

The Winnipeg fire department is holding a news conference nearby at 2:30 p.m.

