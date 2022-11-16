Fire shuts down stretch of Sherbrook Street in Winnipeg

A fire in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood has shut down a stretch of a main thoroughfare.

Sherbrook Street is closed between Westminster and Sara avenues and is expected to stay that way through the morning rush hour.

Emergency crews were called just before 6:30 a.m. to a 2½-storey duplex on Sherbrook.

Firefighters could be seen pouring water into the structure shortly after 7 a.m., but no flames or smoke were visible.

There is no word on how the fire started or if anyone was inside at the time.

