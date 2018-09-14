Winnipeg Salvation Army shelter evacuated after fire

Some clients and staff members of a Winnipeg shelter have been taken to hospital for potential smoke inhalation after a fire forced the shelter's evacuation late Friday morning.

The Salvation Army's Maj. Rob Kerr said around 100 people had to leave the Booth Centre facility on Henry Avenue, east of Main Street, after thick smoke began emanating from the building.

Two clients and two or three staff members were taken to hospital as a precaution, he said.

Kerr said fire officials told him the blaze was started in a garbage can in a sixth-floor bathroom.

The evacuation remained in effect as of 1 p.m., but Kerr believes staff and clients will able to return to the building once the smoke has cleared. Staff will have to assess the damage and some residents may need to be relocated, he said.

Kerr was unaware of any other instance when anyone at the facility was hospitalized due to a fire.