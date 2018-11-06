Road remains closed after fire at oilseed processing plant in St. Boniface

Firefighters are still at the scene of a fire that started Monday afternoon in the industrial area of St. Boniface, and Dawson Road N. remains closed between Marion Street and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

The fire is out, but firefighters are expected to stay at the site and the road closures will be in effect all day, Winnipeg police said.

Flames leap from an industrial fire in St. Boniface on Monday. (John Einarson/CBC)

The fire at an oilseed processing plant sent dark clouds of smoke into the air that travelled as far as downtown. The dark smoke was largely caused by vegetable oil that was processed in the plant, said Russ Drohomereski, a deputy chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Drohomereski said air monitoring equipment downwind of the fire hadn't registered anything dangerous to the public.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service hasn't been able to confirm the cause of the fire.