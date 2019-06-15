Blaze destroys home in Winnipeg's River East neighbourhood

A Winnipeg firefighter sustained minor injuries battling a blaze at a home in the River East neighbourhood Saturday, the city says.

The fire at a bungalow at 2551 Knowles Ave. was well-involved when crews arrived around 9:12 a.m., according to a city news release.

No one was in the home at the time and firefighters spent three hours getting the blaze under control.

The city says the injured firefighter was able to return to duty after being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters got the fire under control within three hours. (City of Winnipeg/Twitter)

An estimate on damage wasn't immediately available, but the city says the home is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

