Fire ravages multi-family home on Redwood Avenue

A fire heavily damaged a multi-family home in Winnipeg's North End on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire in a two-storey building on Redwood Avenue near Andrews Street at 3:40 p.m., says a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

No injuries were reported in the fire, the City of Winnipeg says. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

When they arrived, the encountered heavy smoke coming from the house.

Crews brought the fire under control just before 4 p.m.

One person escaped the building on their own. Firefighters didn't find anyone else inside when they searched the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates are available yet.

