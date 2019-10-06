How to create a fire safety plan this Fire Prevention Week

The provincial government is reminding Manitobans to create a fire safety plan and escape route for this year's fire prevention week, which begins Sunday.

"It's important that every family has a fire safety plan and that they practice the plan so they know what to do in an emergency," said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen, in a media release.

"It doesn't take long to prepare and can be a good family project. Practicing the escape plan could make the difference between getting out unharmed and being trapped inside if a fire breaks out," he said.

Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 6-12 and this year's theme is 'Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape.'

That could include drawing a map of the home and marking two exits from each room, practicing a fire drill and teaching children how to call 911.

Fire experts says people may have less than two minutes to escape a burning home once a smoke alarm goes off.

"Fire safety is such an important topic," said Brad Yochim, president, Manitoba Association of Fire Chiefs. "It only takes a few minutes to make a map of your home with two exits out of every room, test your smoke alarm and choose an outside meeting place."

This year's campaign includes the following safety tips: