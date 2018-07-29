Fire destroys 'main stop' service station on Highway 6

The Ponton Service Station near Thompson was destroyed by a fire Saturday.

The service station is run by the Cross Lake First Nation, and houses a store, hotel and gas bar at the corner of Highway 6 and PR 39.

Audrey Ducharme, the store's manager, said the fire started Saturday afternoon when two trucks caught fire.

The blaze then spread to the complex, she said.

Cross Lake First Nation councillor Kenny Miswaggon said the destruction of the Ponton Service Station is a huge loss to the community.

The First Nation has owned the station for around 20 years, says Miswaggon.

The destruction of the complex is a huge loss to the community, said Cross Lake First Nation councillor Kenny Miswaggon. (Diana Connell/Facebook)

He said as well as being a source of income for the community, it has also created employment for young people in the area.

He said the station had a staff of 14.

"It was heartbreaking," he said of seeing the photos of the building engulfed in flames.

He said the station was insured and the community plans to rebuild, but added that it's one of the only places for people to stop for food and gas in the area.

"That's a main stop," he said. "It's a junction for many communities," he said.

He said the closest service station in the area that he can think of is in Grand Rapids.

He thinks locals will be OK getting to Grand Rapids during the summer, but says it won't be possible in winter.

"That's where the inland communities would all stop so we better build something for them before winter," he said.

