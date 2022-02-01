Garage fire sends 1 person to hospital Monday night

One person was seriously injured after a garage fire near St. Anne's Road Monday evening.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene on Pilgrim Avenue just before 8 p.m., a news release says.

Crews found two neighbouring garages engulfed in flames. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to nearby homes, and it was declared under control at 8:36 p.m.

One individual was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental. No damage estimates are available at this time.

