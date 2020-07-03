Fire overnight knocks out power in part of downtown Winnipeg

A fire that broke out overnight at the York Street substation in Winnipeg left a large part of downtown without power Friday morning.

About 80 customers were still without power in the area between Vaughan Street, The Forks, Portage Avenue and Broadway, Manitoba Hydro tweeted just before 8 a.m.

Around 3,000 customers in total were affected by the fire, which started just before midnight and was caused by an equipment failure, Hydro said.

It is still not known what caused that equipment failure, the Crown corporation said.

Crews are assembling to begin repairs and restore remaining acustomers as quickly and as safely as possible. “It’s all hands on deck,” a MH supervisor says of crews involved. —@manitobahydro

Crews are working on repairs, checking underground cables at several locations to restore power to the remaining customers affected by the outage, Hydro said.

Traffic lights at at least three intersections were also knocked out.

Police are directing traffic at Main Street and York Avenue, Israel Asper Way and York Avenue and Pioneer Avenue and Waterfront Drive, the Winnipeg Police Service tweeted just before 7:30 a.m.

Police are asked people to plan alternative routes if possible.