Seven Oaks fire may have been caused by dryer malfunction: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

A fire in north Winnipeg early Monday may have been caused by a malfunctioning dryer, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

The fire in a one-and-a-half-storey single-family house in the 100 block of Seven Oaks Avenue was reported just before 1 a.m., the fire department said in a news release.

The firefighters launched an offensive attack and put the fire out completely within 15 minutes from their arrival, the news release.

No injuries were reported, and two people were able to get themselves out of the home before firefighters arrived, the fire department said.

The fire crews found a cat in the home and safely reunited it with its owners.

There was minimal damage to the home, but a damage estimate is not yet available, the news release said.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is believed to be accidental and may have been caused by a dryer malfunction, according to the news release.

The fire department suggests these tips to reduce the risk of dryer fires: