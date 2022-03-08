Fires spike in Winnipeg in past 3 years: city data

The number of fires in Winnipeg rose 58 per cent between January 2019 and January 2022, according to data from the city.

There were 2,857 fires in 2021, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS). That compares with 2,025 in 2020 and 1,804 in 2019. The most recent data available shows there were another 135 fires in January this year, bringing the total number for the period to 6,821.

"Winnipeg has experienced substantially more fires per household than any of our Canadian comparator cities," a city spokesperson stated in a news release, referring to data covering several years from the Municipal Benchmarking Network Canada, which represents 16 municipalities.

During the past few years in Winnipeg, the biggest jump in the number of fires was seen in the non-structure category — things other than residences and businesses. On average, they went up by 96 per cent, led by increases of 150 per cent in brush or grass fires, 126 per cent in trash bin fires and 105 per cent in fires to outdoor property like fences.

The number of building fires rose 4.4 per cent over the same period.

"The impact of those fires [overall] is greater than in other cities of a similar size," the March 7 news release stated.

There are several reasons for the rising number of fires, including a growing population and the stark realities that come with that, the release stated.

A significant portion of Winnipeg's community faces socioeconomic challenges, such as poverty and addictions, which are often linked to the increased incidence of fires, the city said, noting a report from the National Fire Protection Association.

Between 2019 and 2021, there was a 79 per cent increase in the number of fires categorized as miscellaneous, which includes transit shelters, hydro poles, barbecues and other things, according to the city. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The challenges of homelessness means more people are living in encampments or accessing vacant buildings and using fires to keep warm.

The pandemic also played a part as more people spent time indoors.

As well, the city's older housing stock with its electrical systems, lack of fire prevention elements and outdated safety codes, contributes to a higher residential fire rate.

"It's important to note that this data doesn't show the complexity of many of the fires fought by [Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service] over this period of time. Extreme weather conditions in the winter created challenging conditions," the city spokesperson stated in the release.

As well, last summer's severe drought created conditions where wildfires spread very rapidly. Fires being fought in extreme conditions are often more destructive due to the many challenges fire crews face, according to the release.

"In extreme cold or hot conditions, crews must be rotated in and out of operations frequently to avoid exposure-related injuries. As such, an increased number of crews are required in order to fight these fires."

The data provided by the city came with a note that, while the number of fires is accurate, the causes, based on preliminary WFPS investigations, may not be.

Once a full investigation is complete, updates are not filed in the WFPS system but rather with the Manitoba Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC) as per provincial legislation. As a result, the number of the fires initially categorized as undetermined may have been re-classified.

This data reporting deficiency is being addressed with a new records management system being implemented across the WFPS later this year.