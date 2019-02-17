Crews extinguish overnight house fire in Winnipeg's North End
Fire crews were called to a house fire in North Point Douglas early Sunday morning.
No injuries reported
Fire crews battled a house fire in North Point Douglas early Sunday morning.
Shortly after 2 a.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey, multi-family house in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue, just off Main Street, a City of Winnipeg media release said.
Responders found a well-involved fire, and reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the windows. They initially tried to put out the flames from outside the home, and were later able to enter the home to extinguish the fire, which was under control by 4:25 a.m.
Firefighters had received reports that two people lived in the home. Once on scene, bystanders said they saw two people leave the home before crews arrived. After completing two searches of the house, it was confirmed that no one was in the home, and no injuries were reported, the release said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.
