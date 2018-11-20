Streets reopen after house fire in Winnipeg's North End

A house fire forced a group of adults and children out of a home in Winnipeg's North End early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the tiny pink-trimmed bungalow, on Selkirk Avenue off Parr Street, around 5 a.m.

Police said everyone inside had safely escaped and there were no reports of injuries.

Police tape surrounds the pink-trimmed bungalow after Tuesday morning's fire. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The fire shut down Selkirk Avenue, between McKenzie and Parr streets, for a couple of hours. The roads were all reopened just after 7 a.m.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or extent of damages.