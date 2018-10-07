Fire evacuates West End apartment complex

Winnipeggers are being reminded not to leave hot stoves unattended after a cooking fire forced the evacuation of a West End apartment block Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the fire at a three-storey apartment complex in the 500 block of Maryland Street around 4:30 p.m.

Crews quickly put out a small kitchen fire in a third floor suite. Damage was limited to the stove area and did not spread to the building.

Two people were treated at the scene and no other injuries were reported. Occupants were able to return to their suites once smoke was ventilated from the building.

An initial investigation found the cause of the accidental fire was unattended cooking, according to the city.

