2nd house fire in 2 days on Manitoba Avenue

Fire crews responded to another early morning house fire on Manitoba Avenue Wednesday.

The blaze broke out in the back porch at the home near McGregor Street around 2:35 a.m.

The six people in the home at the time got out safely before firefighters arrived and crews kept the fire from spreading from the porch.

The fire is the second on Manitoba Avenue in as many days.

Fire crews were called to a fire in a duplex between Aikins and Charles Streets around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When fire crews arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof of the duplex. On one side, the second floor collapsed into the basement.

Firefighters were called to the fire at a duplex on Manitoba Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Part of the street was shut down until firefighters put out the blaze around 6 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire on Tuesday.

The cause of both fires is under investigation and damage estimates aren't available.

