Fire destroys house on Manitoba Avenue

An early-morning house fire forced police to shut down part of Manitoba Avenue on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the fire around 4:30 a.m., said police, who shut down traffic on Manitoba between Aikins and Charles while firefighters worked. The blaze was out by around 6 a.m.

The damage to the house is significant, and firefighters have not been able to go into the building because of safety concerns.

"Three parts were involved, right from the front door, second storey and through the roof," said Capt. Larry Szarko.

"That means it's been burning for some time and the fire actually compromised the windows and doors and it fed oxygen into the structure. That's how it got going so much."

The fire appeared to have been going "for some time" before firefighters arrived, Szarko said.

It's not known whether anyone was injured, or what caused the fire.

Winnipeg police are investigating to determine where the occupants of the house are, Szarko said.

