Fire causes serious damage to suite in North End building

Fire crews fought a fire at a multi-family home late Friday night in Winnipeg's North End.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 11:21 p.m.

Crews brought the fire under control quickly, but the suite where the fire started suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage. The other three suites in the building did not suffer serious damage.

The building's four suites were all evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Crews ventilated smoke from the building and those living in the undamaged suites were able to return.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

