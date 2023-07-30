14 displaced by fire at hotel on Winnipeg's Main Street

More than a dozen people were displaced and left seeking shelter Sunday after a fire at a multi-storey hotel on the edge of Winnipeg's downtown, city fire officials say.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to a hotel just north of the Main Street CPR underpass for reports of a fire at 7:41 a.m., the city said in a Sunday news release.

Additional first responders were sent to the scene due to the "high life safety risk" associated with the high-rise, the city said.

Firefighters found light smoke in the building and evacuated those inside to fight the fire from within. They had it under control in minutes, the city said.

The city's emergency social services team helped 14 people find temporary shelter. There was no word on how long they'd be out of the hotel.

No monetary damage estimate was available and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

