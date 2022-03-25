Fire consumes riverside home in Winnipeg's St. Norbert area

Winnipeg fire crews are battling an early-morning fire that has destroyed a home along the Red River in St. Norbert.

Firefighters were called just before 5 a.m. to the two-storey house on Turnbull Drive near Courchaine Road, in Winnipeg's southernmost suburb.

Thick smoke and flames were already coming from the home when they arrived, a news release from the city says.

Four people who were inside the house got out safely before crews arrived. No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews are pouring water on the house from an aerial ladder. (Darin Morash/CBC)

As the home is outside the City of Winnipeg's water district, crews used a water tanker to shuttle water to the scene. An additional water tanker was brought in by the Ritchot Fire Department.

Little is left of the home, though crews are expected to be there for quite some time. Roads are closed in the area and people are advised to stay away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The house as seen in May 2021. (Google Street View)

