No injuries reported after fire breaks out in Main Street hotel

Fifteen people were displaced and two cats rescued after a fire in a hotel on Winnipeg's Main Street on Sunday morning, the city says.

Crews from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire at 9:41 a.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

Extra crews were dispatched because of the potential for high life hazards when dealing with a large, occupied structure, the release said. When the crews got there, heavy smoke was coming from the building.

But the hotel's sprinkler system had gone off, which had helped keep the fire from spreading, the release said. Crews launched an offensive attack, made sure all hotspots were extinguished and declared the fire under control at 9:56 a.m.

Some of the people in the hotel got out on their own, while some got help from fire crews. No injuries were reported. Winnipeg Transit also brought a bus to the hotel to give the displaced people temporary shelter, the release said.

Later Sunday, a police car, a Winnipeg Transit bus, a police officer and firefighter were seen outside the Sutherland Hotel.

A police officer and a firefighter were seen outside the Sutherland Hotel later Sunday morning. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The city's emergency social services helped 15 people find temporary accommodations. Fire crews also found two cats in the building, brought them to safety, and got help from the city's animal services agency, the release said.

What caused the fire is still under investigation. The suite where the blaze began had damage from fire, smoke and water, and several other suites had water and smoke damage — though damage estimates are not available at this time, the release said.

More from CBC Manitoba: