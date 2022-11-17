Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Fire in Winnipeg's Edgeland neighbourhood sends 3 to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a house fire in Winnipeg on Thursday morning.

1 person listed in unstable condition, 2 others in stable condition

CBC News ·
Smoke damage can be seen on the exterior of a Manitoba Housing townhouse on Thursday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Three people are in hospital following a house fire in Winnipeg on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called just after 4 a.m. to a housing complex off Doncaster Street in the Edgeland neighbourhood, next to Old Tuxedo.

Police said the three people are all being treated for smoke inhalation. One person is listed in unstable condition and the two others are stable.

No information has been released about the cause of the fire or about the ages or genders of the people sent to hospital.

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now