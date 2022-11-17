Fire in Winnipeg's Edgeland neighbourhood sends 3 to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a house fire in Winnipeg on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called just after 4 a.m. to a housing complex off Doncaster Street in the Edgeland neighbourhood, next to Old Tuxedo.

Police said the three people are all being treated for smoke inhalation. One person is listed in unstable condition and the two others are stable.

No information has been released about the cause of the fire or about the ages or genders of the people sent to hospital.

