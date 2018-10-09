Home destroyed by fire in downtown Winnipeg

There's little left of a home that was engulfed in fire early Tuesday in downtown Winnipeg.

The flames were already consuming most of the 1½-storey house on Good Street, between Broadway and St. Mary Avenue, when crews arrived just after midnight.

"Due to the intensity of the fire, which was burning in the basement, upper floors and the attic, crews were unable to enter the structure and mounted a defensive attack from the exterior," a news release from the city stated.

The home on Good Street was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Eventually, crews were able to get inside and extinguish the blaze from the interior.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, the city said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.