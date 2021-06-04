Flames tear through fire hall on northern Manitoba First Nation

Flames tore through the local fire hall on Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Thursday evening, causing serious damage to the structure in the northern Manitoba community.

Nelson House RCMP officers on patrol saw smoke coming from the direction of the fire hall at about 5:30 p.m., says a news release.

When they got there, the fire hall was engulfed in flames, with the fire department working to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured in the incident, RCMP said.

The fire doesn't appear to be suspicious, police said, but RCMP continue to investigate, along with Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation is about 670 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

