Fire that destroyed new family wellness centre in western Manitoba First Nation suspicious: RCMP

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a wellness centre in a First Nation in western Manitoba on Monday.

Winnipegosis RCMP were called to the scene in Minegoziibe First Nation, also known as Pine Creek, around 12:35 a.m., police said in a Tuesday news release.

When they arrived, Blue Sky Family Wellness was completely engulfed in flames and the fire department was on scene.

No one was injured.

In a post on Facebook, Minegoziibe Chief Derek Nepinak said the community had recently started using the wellness centre space for healing initiatives.

Police consider the fire to be suspicious and are investigating.

Anyone with information can call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7003, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Minegoziibe is on the western shore of Lake Winnipegosis, about 320 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.