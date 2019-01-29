Skip to Main Content
Smoke from garage fire east of Winnipeg forces police to close off part of highway

Smoke from garage fire east of Winnipeg forces police to close off part of highway

Oakbank RCMP have closed off a stretch of highway east of Winnipeg due a garage fire that is causing poor visibility in the area.

Blaze started at business in the area

Smoke from a fire east of Winnipeg caused police to close down a portion of a Provincial Road 207. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC )

The fire started after 9 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the area, according to officials at the scene. The Rural Municipality of Springfield fire department worked to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

A mix of smoke and blowing snow forced police to close down a stretch of road near the fire Tuesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC )
Provincial Road 207 between Hazelridge Road and Oakwood Road remains closed in both directions due to poor visibility caused by smoke and blowing snow.

