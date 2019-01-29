Smoke from garage fire east of Winnipeg forces police to close off part of highway

Oakbank RCMP have closed off a stretch of highway near east of Winnipeg due a garage fire that is causing poor visibility in the area.

The fire started after 9 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the area, according to officials at the scene. The Rural Municipality of Springfield fire department worked to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

A mix of smoke and blowing snow forced police to close down a stretch of road near the fire Tuesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC )

Provincial Road 207 between Hazelridge Road and Oakwood Road remains closed in both directions due to poor visibility caused by smoke and blowing snow.