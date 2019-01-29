Smoke from garage fire east of Winnipeg forces police to close off part of highway
Blaze started at business in the area
Oakbank RCMP have closed off a stretch of highway near east of Winnipeg due a garage fire that is causing poor visibility in the area.
The fire started after 9 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the area, according to officials at the scene. The Rural Municipality of Springfield fire department worked to extinguish the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
Provincial Road 207 between Hazelridge Road and Oakwood Road remains closed in both directions due to poor visibility caused by smoke and blowing snow.
