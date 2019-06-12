$55K in damage to 3 properties after fire in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood
Three properties in Winnipeg's William Whyte area were damaged Tuesday afternoon after a Manitoba Hydro pole in the backlane behind them caught fire.
Fire started in backlane of Pritchard Avenue between Parr and McKenzie Streets Tuesday
A garage was gutted and a home damaged after a Manitoba Hydro pole caught fire in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started in the backlane behind Pritchard Avenue, between Parr and McKenzie Streets.
It destroyed a garage behind a home on Pritchard and damaged the home next door, according to Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services District Chief Gordon F. Cannell. No one was in the home at the time, he said.
The blaze also damaged the fence belonging to a Manitoba Avenue home that shares the alley, Cannell said.
He said the total damage estimate for the three properties is $55,000.