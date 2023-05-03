Fire in Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood sends 5 to hospital

Five people were sent to hospital after a fire broke out in a two-storey home and spread to another building in Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Yale Avenue W. just before 7 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the house and the fire had spread to a neighbouring home, a news release from the City of Winnipeg said.

Crews battled the fire from outside the homes until more firefighters arrived, then entered the homes to fight the fires from inside.

The fire spread to a neighbouring home and caused significant damage to both buildings. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Both fires were brought under control by 7:45 p.m.

Everyone inside the home where the fire broke out made it out on their own before emergency crews arrived, while the other home was empty.

One home was empty and everyone made it out of the other home before fire crews arrived. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Paramedics assessed five people at the scene, who were then taken to hospitals in stable condition.

Both homes were significantly damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.