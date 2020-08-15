Fire at River Heights house caused by wood-burning fireplace and chimney, city says

A house in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood was damaged late Friday night by a fire the city says was started by a wood-burning fireplace and chimney.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived at the two-storey house on Queenston Street between Academy Road and Kingsway around midnight, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release on Saturday morning.

When they got there, there was already heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof, the release said. Crews launched an offensive attack and declared the fire under control roughly 40 minutes later.

Everyone inside the house got out on their own before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt, the release said.

All the windows at a house in River Heights were open on Saturday morning after a fire broke out there late Friday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Crews determined the fire started by accident, and reminded people who have wood-burning fireplaces, wood stoves and chimneys to have them cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Fires can happen in those spaces when stray sparks or high temperatures ignite build-ups of combustion byproducts like creosote, the release said.

More from CBC Manitoba: