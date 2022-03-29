Traffic blocked on Chevrier Boulevard after fire in southwest Winnipeg

Traffic is blocked in a southwest Winnipeg neighbourhood following a Tuesday morning fire, police say.

Police were called with a report of a fire at 1225 Manahan Ave., just south of Chevrier Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m.

Traffic was blocked just west of Pembina Highway at Chevrier and Hervo Street, which intersects Manahan Avenue, police told CBC.

A photo taken nearby showed black smoke rising from the area.

No further details were immediately available about the extent of the damage or whether there were any injuries.

Tuesday's fire is the second in that area this month.

A commercial warehouse on Manahan Avenue was badly damaged in a March 5 fire. That warehouse was expected to be a complete loss due to severe fire, smoke and water damage, the City of Winnipeg said at the time.