Crews continue fighting stubborn blaze near Centreport Canada Way

Winnipeg fire crews have been tied up for nearly a week contending with a stubborn grass and shrub fire on the city's northwest outskirts near Centreport Canada Way.

"The fire has flared up and has been contained multiple times since Monday [July 5]," the city said in a Sunday news release.

Officials with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service have been in contact with the property owner and Manitoba's fire commissioner's office to create a long-term fire reduction plan.

Risk to life and safety is minimal, the city said. The fire is smouldering in an uninhabited area and is not close to any structures.

People may see occasional smoke and smouldering until the fire plan is in place. Crews will remain on scene until it's fully extinguished, the city said.

The city thanked area residents for reporting the fire to 911. Its originating cause remains under investigation.

The city warned conditions in and around Winnipeg are very dry with little rain forecasted. Burning yard waste, garbage or scrap material is forbidden in the city and could result in fines, the city said.

Even with a proper fire permit or an approved pit, it's prohibited to start a fire if winds or wind gusts exceed 25 km/h, the city said.

More information on the city's fire regulations can be found on the city's website.