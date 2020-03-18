Skip to Main Content
Firefighters battle blaze at Pembina Highway motel
Manitoba·New

Firefighters battle blaze at Pembina Highway motel

Winnipeg firefighters are battling a blaze at the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway.

Emergency services alerted about fire at Capri Motel around 6:15 a.m.

CBC News ·
Flames can be seen as smoke billows from a stubborn attic fire at the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway on Wednesday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Winnipeg firefighters are battling a blaze at the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway.

The city asked people to avoid the area around the motel, which is north of Bishop Grandin Boulevard, in a tweet just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency services were notified about the fire at 6:15 a.m., police said.

The hotel was evacuated, police said.

A video of the fire tweeted by Tony Troubridge showed smoke pouring out of the roof of the hotel with firefighters standing outside, spraying water onto it.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News