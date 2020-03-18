Firefighters battle blaze at Pembina Highway motel

Winnipeg firefighters are battling a blaze at the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway.

The city asked people to avoid the area around the motel, which is north of Bishop Grandin Boulevard, in a tweet just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency services were notified about the fire at 6:15 a.m., police said.

The hotel was evacuated, police said.

A video of the fire tweeted by Tony Troubridge showed smoke pouring out of the roof of the hotel with firefighters standing outside, spraying water onto it.