Firefighters battle blaze at Pembina Highway motel
Winnipeg firefighters are battling a blaze at the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway.
Emergency services alerted about fire at Capri Motel around 6:15 a.m.
The city asked people to avoid the area around the motel, which is north of Bishop Grandin Boulevard, in a tweet just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Emergency services were notified about the fire at 6:15 a.m., police said.
The hotel was evacuated, police said.
A video of the fire tweeted by Tony Troubridge showed smoke pouring out of the roof of the hotel with firefighters standing outside, spraying water onto it.
