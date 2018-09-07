Skip to Main Content
Fire scorches business in St. Boniface

A fire caused extensive damage to a business in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood.

Building houses massage therapist, accounting firm

The upper wall on the back side of a building in St. Boniface is charred after a fire Thursday night. (Geneviève Morin/CBC)

Crews were called to the building at the corner of Provencher Boulevard and St. Joseph Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt in the fire, which police say is not suspicious but accidental.

The building, which houses a massage therapist and accounting firm, had its windows boarded up early Friday morning and the exterior walls were charred black in places.

No estimate was available on the cost of the damage.

