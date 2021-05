Manitoba · Video

Fire burns south of Whiteshell Provincial Park

Firefighters from the Southeast Whiteshell Fire Department, four Wildfire Service crews and water bombers from Manitoba and Ontario are working in to put out the fire, which spans roughly 30 to 40 hectares, the Manitoba government says.

